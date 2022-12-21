Sukhman, Ashmit shine for St Joseph's in cricket tournament

Sukhman and Ashmit scored maximum contribution as St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, defeated St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, by 45 runs to win the St Xavier's Cricket League. Batting first, St Joseph’s lads posted 139/4 in allotted 20 overs. Sukhman (26 runs) and Ashmit (24 runs) were the main runs scorers for the side. Rishabh Tiwari claimed 2/29 for the bowling side. In reply, the host side posted 94/7 in allotted overs. Tiwari scored 36 off 50 balls and Jagmandeep Singh added 23 off 38 balls. Sukhman Deol claimed two wickets for the bowling side. Tiwari wasadjudged best bowler of the tournament, while Vaibhav Maurya bagged the best batsman award Gurpratap Singh was named Player of the Tournament and Guransh Singh was adjudged emerging player. Sanjeev DP Azad, for Punjab Ranji Trophy player, awarded the winners along with I William, Chairman St. Xavier’s Group of Schools and Dr Ivorine Castellas, Principal.