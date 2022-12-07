Sumit bags accolades

Sumit, a student of Class XII (Humanities) 2019 batch of Pratap Public School, Karnal, has proven his worth by becoming a part of the first batch of Agniveer, after clearing physical, medical and written tests. He will go for his training on December 25. Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann congratulated him.
