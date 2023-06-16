Summer camp at Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school concluded its summer camp, which received an overwhelming response from both existing students of the school and students of other schools residing in its neighbourhood. The primary objective of the summer camp was to keep the students engaged while offering them a platform to explore and express their creativity. The camp encompassed a wide range of activities to cater to diverse interests. Participants were able to immerse themselves in music, dance, theatre, yoga, painting, photography, and even abacus, providing them with hands-on experiences and opportunities for personal growth. In addition to the artistic endeavours, the summer camp also emphasised on physical fitness. Professional coaches were there to train the students in outdoor activities such as basketball, football, and skating, ensuring a well-rounded experience for all participants. The camp concluded with the closing ceremony. The Director of the school graced the occasion, where he expressed his gratitude to the parents for having reposed their trust in the school and allowing their children to participate. The Director felicitated the participants with trophies and certificates.