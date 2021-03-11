Summer camp at Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar, organised 'KRITI' (The summer camp). The main emphasis of the summer camp was to revive, revitalise and rejuvenate the students. Music and arts activities were organised on the occasion. It was for the first time that Rajender Sharma (Nanu), a senior Bollywood actor came all the way from Mumbai, to share his expertise with the young aspirants. He was assisted by the presence of Pritpal Singh (HOD), who himself is an eminent theatre artiste and a renowned musician. He along with Rajender Sharma had performed theatre during the school days. Rajender Sharma ‘taught the students the intricate details of acting.
