Summer camp at Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school organised a closing ceremony of the summer camp. The camp was organised to enhance the abilities of students.On the concluding day of the summer camp, the students performed classical, bollywood and bhangra dances.The students expressed their concern and effects of ragging through choreography. Anil Budhiraja, Manager of the schoo,l addressed the parents and students and motivated them to focus on their hobbies as well as studies and wished them luck for the future endeavours.
