Suryavansham shines

Suryavansham, a Class IX student of KV, Dharamsala Cantt, has won a bronze medal in long jump and a silver medal in 600m race during an athletic meet, organised on the synthetic track at Dharamsala. He has also been selected for the state-level competitions. The event was organised in the ‘Under-14 Category’. Principal Pushpa Sharma congratulated the student for bringing laurels to the school.
