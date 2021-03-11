Swami Chhagan Lal Lala Hans Raj Jain Public Senior Secondary School, Amloh Road, Khanna

Ludhiana East (Khanna) Sahodaya Schools Complex conducted an inter-school debate competition( in Hindi and English) for the session 2022-23 at the school. Thirty-seven schools participated in the English debate competition for Classes VI to VIII students and 35 schools participated in the Hindi debate competition for Class IX to XII students. Pragya Jain, SP, Investigation Cell, Khanna, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. In the English debate competition, the first position was bagged by Ripanjot Kaur of Green Grove Public School, Khanna, second by Anaad Partap Singh of Oxford Sen Sec School, Payal, and third by Drishti of Delhi World Public School, Ludhiana. Consolation prize was given to Jasnoordeep Kaur of Nankana Sahib Public Sen Sec School, Budhewal. In the Hindi debate competition, the first position was bagged by Mehak Tank of USPC Jain Public School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, second by Guneet Kaur of Nankana Sahib Public Sen Sec School, Rampur, and third by Akriti Sharma of Green Grove Public School, Khanna. Consolation prize was given to Mansi Bharti of Nankana Sahib Public School, Bhuddewal. Principal of the school Meenakshi Phull, Jain Group of Institutions’ managing body and the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.