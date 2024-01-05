Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhri, bids farewell to Class XII

The school echoed with the blessings when the entire Vivekian family came together to bid farewell to the outgoing batch of Class XII. It was a morning of mixed emotions for all present at the school’s tennis court to witness the official send-off for Class XII students. The day was a fiesta devoted to the years spent together with friends and teachers to reminisce joyous moments. The students of Class XII enjoyed the Vivekian Valedictory Ceremony with enthusiasm. The young ladies glowed in fuchsia-coloured dresses whereas gentlemen carried themselves smartly in blazers and Indo-Western suits. The event began with the blessings of the director, principal and founder teachers. The much-awaited moment of awarding titles was enjoyed by everyone with thunderous applause. Director Dr Anita Kamboj, Principal Taposh Bhattacharya, Academic Head Dr Anjali and the other faculty members wished all the students luck for their future endeavours. The function concluded with a sumptuous refreshment.

