Swami Vivekanand Public School, Sec -17, Huda, Jagadhri

The Student innovation Congress was organised by Pushpa Gujaral Science City. There were around 100 schools that participated in the event and the school team won the second positionThe school was the only team from Haryana, which represented the project. For the school, Ramrattan and Armaan won the cash prize, certificate and trophy for their working model on generation of electricity from solid waste. Other students whose models were appreciated were Abhisar, Arihant Jain, Rudram, Keshav Mittal and Abhinav. The whole team worked under the guidance of their teacher Gaurav Kumar.The director and principal congratulated the students for their outstanding performance and wished them good luck for their future ventures.