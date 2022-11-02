Swami Vivekanand Public School, Sec-17, Jagadhri

Swami Vivekanand Public School organised a two-day Vivekian Model United Nations 2.0 (VMUN) for the students of classes VIII-XII on the school premises. As many as 15 schools, representing 200 delegates, took part of this conference which aimed at developing leadership skills among the participants. The second day’s session commenced with the arrival of Chief Guest Meenu Jain, Principal of DAV College. The participants were divided into five committees namely AIPPM (All India Political Party Meet), DISEC (The Disarmament and International Security Committee), ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council) IPC and MARVEl. The delegates debated on various agendas, including Cyber Attacks Surveillance, western religion fall, biological and chemical warfare and earth safety.It was a brainstorming session where students learnt to develop their management skills, problem solving approach and critical thinking. The overall session was a great success wherein the intelligence and hardwork of all the students was appreciated and the event ended up with the prize distribution ceremony.