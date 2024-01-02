Swami Vivekanand Public School, Sector-17, Jagadhri

The school organised a talent show, “V Goonj”, in which students exhibited their talent through various dances, singing and plays performed under the guidance of music department of the school. As many as 400 students participated. The event commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony by Director Vipul Kamboj and Principal Taposh Bhattacharya. Special performances were given by Priyal, Japlene, Anaisha and Khushi of Class VI and Sargun and Namish of Class V. Director Dr Anita Kamboj and Principal appreciated the efforts of students and wished them good luck for future.
