 Swami Vivekanand Public School, Yamuna Nagar : The Tribune India

Swami Vivekanand Public School, Yamuna Nagar

Swami Vivekanand Public School, Yamuna Nagar


The school organised a two-day Vivekian Model United Nations 2.0 (VMUN) last week for the students of classes VIII-XII on the school premises. As many as 15 schools comprising 200 delegates took part in the conference which aimed at developing leadership skills among the participants. The opening ceremony commenced with the arrival of Chief Guest Vishal Saini, Elected Youth General Secretary, Haryana, and Mayur Khan, district youth vice-president, Youth Congress, Haryana. Principal Taposh Bhattacharya declared VMUN-2.0 open. The participants were divided into five committees namely AIPPM (All India Political Party Meet), DISEC (The Disarmament and International Security Committee), ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council) IPC and MARVEL. The delegates representing member countries debated on global issues. The students learnt more about various dimensions involved in political diplomacy and international relations.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Court sends Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri murder accused to 7-day police custody

2
Punjab

Moga police detain Amritpal Singh as ‘precautionary measure’

3
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau begins inquiry into allegations of wrongdoings in Naib Tehsildar recruitment

4
Punjab

Nankana Sahib-bound train carrying Sikh pilgrims to attend Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations derails in Pakistan's Punjab

5
Nation

Cyrus Mistry accident: Case registered against Dr Anahita Pandole who was driving the car

6
Punjab

Slain Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri’s family agrees to cremate him after administration’s assurance of fulfilling its demands

7
Trending

Youngsters take bath while riding a bike, video prompts police action

8
Punjab

Day after Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri's killing, cops explore suspect's links with radicals

9
Haryana

MBBS students who do not get job after completing degree won't have to pay bond fee, says Haryana CM Khattar

10
Amritsar

Sudhir Suri murder case: Shiv Sena (Taksali) party members stage protest in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Priyanka Chopra was ‘favoured’ to become Miss World 2000 as the event had Indian sponsor, alleges former Miss Barbados
Trending

Priyanka Chopra was 'favoured' to become Miss World 2000 as the event had Indian sponsor, alleges former Miss Barbados

Is this Rishi Sunak dancing ‘shirtless’ at Ibiza club? Viral video sets Internet on fire; has over 3.6 million views
Trending

Is this Rishi Sunak dancing 'shirtless' at Ibiza club? Viral video sets Internet on fire; has over 3.6 million views

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Top News

Assembly bypolls: Counting of votes on 7 seats in 6 states under way

Bypoll results: BJP ahead in 3 seats, TRS in Telangana’s Munugode

In Bihar, RJD leading in two Assembly seats of Mokama and Go...

Counting of votes for Adampur bypoll in Haryana begins

Adampur bypoll result LIVE updates: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi looks to defend bastion; leads by 10,228 votes over Congress' Jai Prakash

Voting took place on November 3

Himachal BJP releases poll manifesto, announces to implement uniform civil code, promises 8 lakh jobs

Himachal BJP releases poll manifesto, announces to implement uniform civil code, promises 8 lakh jobs

With focus on women empowerment, party promised 33 per cent ...

India qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after Netherlands stun South Africa

India qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after Netherlands stun South Africa by 13 runs

With six points from four games, India are sitting on top of...

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney for sexual assault

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney for sexual assault

31-year-old Gunathilaka taken to Sydney City police station ...


Cities

View All

Eye on Himachal Pradesh poll, PM Modi visits Beas

Eye on Himachal Pradesh poll, PM Modi visits Beas

Dengue cases on the rise in Amritsar district, tally 230

Day after Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri's killing, cops explore suspect's links with radicals

Shops shut, railway tracks blocked during bandh in Amritsar

Harvesting of parmal varieties almost over: Amritsar district agriculture officials

Patwari, aide caught taking ~7,000 bribe

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Chandigarh: Tertiary water project gets Rs 12-crore AMRUT push

Chandigarh: Tertiary water project gets Rs 12-crore AMRUT push

GMSH-16 Chemist Shop: Chandigarh issues notices to two bidders debarred by PGI

Five sewage treatment plants to get full upgrade by February in Chandigarh

Estate Office seals Industrial Area building for misuse

Fake Raid Case: Bailable warrant against CBI DSP

ED questions Manish Sisodia’s PA, conducts searches in excise policy scam case

ED questions Manish Sisodia's PA, conducts searches in excise policy scam case

NHRC notice to Delhi Govt, police chief over missing Uzbek women

Divert trucks on eways: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai to Haryana, UP CMs

'Four of 5 NCR families facing pollution-related ailments'

Man absconding since 2017 nabbed in Delhi

Nagar kirtan passes off peacefully in Jalandhar amid bandh call

Nagar kirtan passes off peacefully in Jalandhar amid bandh call

Jalandhar: Drone grabs eyeballs with petal shower on nagar kirtan

Sena leaders protest in Jalandhar against Amritsar police

Garhshankar: 82-yr-old man living alone robbed, strangled at home

Central grant for LPU students’ agri start-up

GLADA to get drawings revised to construct ROB approaches

GLADA to get drawings revised to construct ROB approaches

Air quality index 'hazardous' in Ludhiana, worst this season

Tibba firing incident: Father-son duo arrested

Punjab Bandh call fails to make impact in Ludhiana

Traffic jams: MLA, officials visit NH-44 stretch

Shortage of ANMs hits health schemes in Patiala district

Shortage of ANMs hits health schemes in Patiala district

Nabha block villages turn dengue hotspots, officials rush to area

Legal awareness camp organised

Most jail inmates infected with hepatitis-C drug users: Probe

MUN concludes at DAV Public School