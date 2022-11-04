Swami Vivekanand Public School, Yamuna Nagar

The school organised a two-day Vivekian Model United Nations 2.0 (VMUN) last week for the students of classes VIII-XII on the school premises. As many as 15 schools comprising 200 delegates took part in the conference which aimed at developing leadership skills among the participants. The opening ceremony commenced with the arrival of Chief Guest Vishal Saini, Elected Youth General Secretary, Haryana, and Mayur Khan, district youth vice-president, Youth Congress, Haryana. Principal Taposh Bhattacharya declared VMUN-2.0 open. The participants were divided into five committees namely AIPPM (All India Political Party Meet), DISEC (The Disarmament and International Security Committee), ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council) IPC and MARVEL. The delegates representing member countries debated on global issues. The students learnt more about various dimensions involved in political diplomacy and international relations.