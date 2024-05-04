Swaraj Public School, Damla

Labour Day was observed at the school. The students actively participated in various activities to appreciate the efforts of all helpers who contribute to the smooth functioning of the school. Class I students showed their gratitude by making delightful ‘thank you’ cards for the helpers, which they presented with heartfelt thanks. Class II students took part in cleaning the classroom along with the helpers, emphasising the value of teamwork and cooperation. Classes III-V engaged in slogan writing to express their support for the labour force. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi commended the students on their involvement in the celebrations and extended her gratitude to all the helpers for their dedicated service in maintaining the school’s cleanliness.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.