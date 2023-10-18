Swaraj Public School, Damla, celebrates Biodiversity Day

The school celebrated International Biodiversity Day. A special assembly was arranged and a student of Class X, Arshiya, shared her views on the significance of the day. An inter-house biodiversity quiz was conducted for Class VI to X. Shanti House stood first in the Class VI to VIII category and Satya House stood first in the Class IX-X category. The Indian Air Force Day was also celebrated in school. Kuldeep Kaur spoke on the significance of special day. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi told the students about the importance of animals and their living rights on Earth. She shared her views of importance of IAF in India. During the day, inter-house football matches (semifinals) were also held for Class VIII to X (boys & girls). Satya and Shakti Houses (Boys) and Shradha and Shakti Houses (Girls) will compete in finals.
