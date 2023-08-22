Swaraj Public School, Damla, celebrates Vanmahotsav

The school celebrated Vanmahotsav spreading joy, developing respect and care for the plants. The celebration began with a special assembly acknowledging God for giving all of us life and plants for helping in maintaining that life. The students expressed the importance of planting trees and the instant concerns about issues due to harm of deforestation and over exploitation through Hindi and English poetry recitation contest for Class I to X. Lagan stood first, Bhavya second and Arshiya third.
