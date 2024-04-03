Swaraj Public School, Damla, performs ‘yajna’ for new academic session

A ‘yajna’ ceremony was performed at the school to seek blessings of the Almighty for the commencement of the new academic session 2024-25. As it was the first day of the session, the students came to school with a great zeal. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi, along with the teachers and other staff members, prayed for an auspicious start of the forthcoming session. Chanting of Vedic hymns and ‘mantras’ created the ambience of spirituality in the school. All prayed to God for making the students dedicated, focused and hardworking and for the smooth functioning of the school. At the end, the principal blessed the students and ‘prasad’ was distributed to all.

