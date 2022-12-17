Taekwondo stars of DSPS, Karnal

Six students of Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal, participated in CBSE North Zone 2 Taekwondo Championship 2022. DSPS7 family celebrated the joyous moment as Aditi Malik (U-19 Girls) and Rijul Panwar (U-19 Boys) have mnoved on to the national-level competition by winning gold and silver medals, respectively. Sanyam, Yashasvi, Akshi and Kanishk Kalyan took part in U-14 category. Principal Shalini Narang, congratulated the winners as well as their mentor, Manish for such remarkable achievement. Headmistress Madhu Grover, appreciated the hardwork and perseverance of the students.