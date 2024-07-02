Takshila International School, Mandi, HP

The school celebrated 10th International Yoga Day with enthusiasm. Students and staff were guided by yoga trainer Mangal to perform different asanas, like surya namaskar, tadasana, yog mudra, etc. Students delivered speeches on the importance of yoga. Director Principal Shailja Kashyap gave valuable tips on meditation and encouraged the students to practice yoga every day to keep themselves mentally and physically healthy. The students took a vow to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine.

