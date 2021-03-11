Tamil Nadu Class XII boards to start today

PTI

Chennai: The Class XII boards in Tamil Nadu will commence on Thursday with 8.37 lakh students appearing for the examination. All these students have not taken their Class X and XI exams over the last two years due to the pandemic. Students of Puducherry will also be appearing for the exam. The tests will be conducted at 3,119 centres across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As many as 5.03 lakh students are appearing in the science stream, 2.70 lakh students from the commerce stream, 14,885 students from the arts stream, and 47, 882 students from the vocational stream. A total of 4,291 flying squads will carry out inspections during the examination. IANS

ISRO plans mission to Venus in Dec 2024

New Delhi: After sending missions to the Moon and Mars, the ISRO is now readying a spacecraft to orbit Venus to study what lies below the surface of the Solar System’s hottest planet, and also unravel the mysteries under the Sulfuric Acid clouds enveloping it. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath said Venus mission has been conceived, a project report made and ‘money identified’. He urged scientists to focus on high-impact outcomes. “A mission on Venus is possible for India in a short span of time as the capability today exists with India,” Somnath said.