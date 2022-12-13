Tanishq, Arpita to participate in national science exhibition

Two students of JPS Academy, Assandh Tanishq and Arpita of Class VIII, got selected in the CBSE science exhibition to be organised at the national level after qualifying the regional-level competition in in Satluj Public School at Panchkula. Four students from JPS Academy — Akshara, Nishi, Tanishq and Arpita — took part in the exhibition. Out of these four students, two students Tanishq and Arpita got selected for the national-level competition. These students fascinated audience and dignitaries with their project on Ooblick based application and uses. Chairman of the school Yogendra Rana and Principal Mohan Singh congratulated the students and staff of the Science Department on the achievement.
Gurukul kids bag medals in taekwondo tournament
Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, participated in the Inter-school State Taekwondo Tournament, which was organised by the Education Department in Sports Complex, Sector 56, Chandigarh. School student Rizul Garg of Class VII-D won a bronze medal in the Under-14 Boys category (above 41 kg). Tishtha of Class IX-D won bronze medal in the Under-17 Girls Category (above 68 kg).
Saint Soldier’s students win medals in yoga meet
Young yoga masters of Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh, bagged gold, silver and bronze medals in different categories at the Inter-School State Tournament, organised by the Education Department, Chandigarh Administration, for the session 2022-23. The event saw an enthusiastic participation of around 40 different teams in different categories from schools in the City Beautiful. Gold medal was bagged by the Under-14 Boys team comprising of Aditya Partap and Harman Sandhu of Class VIII, Amit of Class VII and Raghav and Ashwin Rao of Class VI. Silver medal was won by the Under-17 Girls team comprising of Navneet and Nishtha of Class X and Arshjot and Simran of Class IX. The Under-14 Girls team of Anabhya, Aarna, Parneet and Aisha of Class VI and Yashavi of Class VIII won the bronze medal. The students presented different asanas, such as Pachimootan, Kukkuiatasana, Titiabasana, Mayur and Surya Namaskar with utmost ease, grace, agility and flexibility.
Stepping Stones bag overall trophy in badminton tourney
Stepping Stones School, Sector 37, competed in the Inter-School Badminton Tournament organised by the Education Department, Chandigarh Administration. The competition saw students from many schools across Chandigarh take part. Out of the four teams participating, three teams won gold medals in the under-14 girls, under-17 boys and under-14 boys categories, and the fourth team won bronze medal in the under-17 boys category. Stepping Stones students bagged the overall trophy in the championship.
