Teacher talk: Unlocking potential of every learner

Dr S Umamaheswari

Pedagogy, pronounced 'Peh-duh-gow-jee', is an academic discipline that involves theory and practice of how best to teach. It equips the students to get through understanding of the subject and facilitates them in applying those learning in the daily lives outside the classroom. It aims to improve the quality of students academically as well as morally.

In this article, we explore the basic trends and practices remolding education, paving the way for lifelong learning and personal growth.

Personalised learning

It is an educational approach that tailors teaching methods and content to individual student's challenge, skills and interests. Each student gets a learning plan stemming from what they know and how they learn best.

Blended learning

It is an educational model of learning that combines online and offline modes to make teaching and learning more efficient. This hybrid model combines the best of both worlds, leveraging technology to enhance learning outcomes and provides flexibility.

Project-based learning

Moving beyond rote-memorisation, project-based learning (PBL) helps students explore real-world scenarios, face challenges and acquire transferable knowledge. Project-based learning nurtures creativity and eagerness, kindling a passion for lifelong learning.

Competence-based education

This model allows students to progress at their own pace. CBE can be more efficient and economical than traditional classroom instruction methods. Students advance upon demonstrating proficiency in specific competencies.

Analytics & Gamification

This method can make learning more engaging, interesting and fun. Dmitri Mendeleev, a Russian scientist and educator of the 19th century used gamification to complete an educational task. Learning analytics is an academic analysis that provides data about learners and their contexts to optimise learning outcomes.

Culturally Responsive Teaching

This teaching method acknowledges and respects the cultural backgrounds. This can help make students open minded.

With the emerging educational approaches, we can unlock the full potential of every learner by espousing innovative practices.

The writer is Principal, Valley Public School, Panchkula