Teaching students social responsibility

What are the key achievements of your school?

Our school has done extremely well in the field of education, sports and community service. Our students have scored top ranking in all the streams. Students have scored 99 per cent marks in painting, sociology, chemistry and English. Out of 200 students, 64 have got more than 90 per cent marks in English and 44 have got 90 and above in physical education. Our Class X student have got 100 per cent marks in IT. In sports too our students have excelled. We have won gold medals in skating, shooting, taekwondo and gymnastic. In the quest of uniqueness we tried to work for the society as well. Our school is associated with the Smile Foundation and Sahayta. Our children contribute generously for both the organisations. Our school has adopted a village, Chuhar Majra, wherein we visit and promote healthy lifestyle, guide public about drug menace and the right to vote. This year being the Year of Millets, the promotion of the same was done. Our students performed stage shows on ill-effects of the use of plastic and drugs.

How have you bridged the post Covid learning gap?

The curriculum has been converted into weekly schedules and reviews. There is an increased flexibility in teaching and learning. Teachers use a modular approach to instruction and in this way they can manage their time effectively throughout the year. Regular classroom evaluation has been incorporated as a crucial curriculum component in adapting teachers’ instructions to the students’ requirements. Teachers have determined where students are and pick up where they left off by evaluating students’ current knowledge and abilities. A bridge programme’s execution has also been well thought out in order to guarantee that the goal is served. Some strategies are followed, like enhancing teachers’ skills through instruction and mentoring, providing instructors with organised resources, providing students with instructional aids, involving all the subject teachers and taking their suggestions while designing new curriculum, involving parents to support learning and moderating student conduct at home, suggesting study apps, focussing on the usage of smart classes, and including School Cinema programme to inculcate values.

Share some NEP practical applications that the school has adopted.

The school lays emphasis on play/activity-based learning. We stress on pedagogy of early childhood care and education. We also focus on good behaviour, courtesy, ethics, personal and public hygiene/cleanliness, teamwork and cooperation. The school focusses on foundation of literacy and numeracy. Extra periods have been introduced for reading and Vedic maths. We have sudoku classes as well for the students. In depth studies, greater critical thinking, greater attention to life aspirations, greater flexibility and student choice is being taken care of. Practical and project-based learning is mandatory for all students. Surveys are conducted. Seminars are held.

Counselling sessions are also organised.

Are there any vocational skills being imparted to students?

We have introduced skill subjects — fashion studies, beauty and wellness, yoga, IT and music — for the students of Classes VI onwards. We have started AI from Class VI onwards. Robotics is also a part of the school’s curriculum.

What are the key assessment parameters used to grade students’ performance ?

The school follows the PA/Review System. We have one periodic assessment per term — which include subject-related activities, projects, practical, class tests and subject-specific competitions. Best two test out of five tests per subjects are taken into consideration. The students are checked on their critical and creative skills. Group project depicts their team spirit — social and emotional skills.

What are the sports infrastructure and facilities in the school?

The school has periods for sports activities. We have basketball, volleyball, skating, football, table tennis, table soccer, badminton, handball, cricket and kabbadi in our school. Our school teams have been participating and bagging positions in zonal, district and state competitions.

The school has been hosting CBSE Table Tennis Cluster for the last many years. Every year Sr Dalip Singh Memorial Table Tennis Tournament is held to encourage the young paddlers. Moreover many students from the Punjab Institute of Sports study in our school. They have been excelling in hockey, judo, boxing and wrestling. We have produced Preet Karan, national volleyball player, and Manav Singh, national-level shooter.

Are there any faculty training programmes to upgrade the skills of teachers?

As per the CBSE guidelines our teachers attend compulsory 50 hours of training. Being the DTC of SAS Nagar, I ensure that the staff of my school attend the generic and subject-specific mandatory workshops. Exclusive Capacity Building Programmes are held every year. As a resource person of the CBSE whichever workshop is conducted by me in the other school is held in our school as well. We believe in continuous learning and upgrading ourselves.

Message for the students

Success comes to those who work hard and stays with those who don’t rest on past laurels. We want our students to be financially independent, socially conscious, morally upright and emotionally balanced. Every child who has entered this temple of learning will surely be a responsible citizens. Let’s give our best and make this institution a modern temple of learning through our diligence, devotion and dedication. Dream big, chase it and try to achieve it.