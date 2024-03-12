TEDx Youth Students benefit from influencers’ practical experiences

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, hosted the second edition of TEDx Youth on the school campus. The event, themed “Don’t Quit, Renew The Mind and Find Your Fire”, brought together expert guests who delivered profound discourses, sparking inspiration and leaving a lasting impression on school students. The event was exciting with dynamic talks from brilliant minds, innovators, and community leaders like Rouble Nagi, social worker, activist and author, Bhupendra Chaubey, political journalist, Dr Shivani Sharma, image coach and motivational speaker, Dr Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO, Space Kidz India, Sarita Jadav, National Program Officer, UNESCO, Kanikka Kapur, actor, CP Gurnani, former CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, Him Eesh Madaan, motivational speaker, and Bismil Sufi Singer. Their stories and ideas not only changed how we see things but also inspired and gave students the tools to face challenges and discover their inner strength. Alka Kapur, Principal of the school, expressed her gratitude for the palpable presence of the expert guests and the enlightening experience they provided to the students.

