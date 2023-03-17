TEDxYouth organised at EuroSchool, Kharadi

With the goal to inspire young minds through the journeys and reflections of eminent personalities and achievers from different walks of life, the school independently organised the second edition of TEDxYouth on February 18. Titled [email protected], the event hosted a series of curated talks around the theme “Inspired to Inspire”, wherein 15 speakers gave motivational talks to an engaged audience, encouraging them to break conventions and to open their minds to fresh perspectives.

Some of the speakers included Abhilasha Belure, Founder of Maharashtrian Ladies Association; Capt Chahat Dalal, Mrs Galaxy-2023, Pilot; Varun Kapoor, Additional Director General of Police; Esther Niharika Indurkar, Breakthrough Leader, Keynote Speaker, Mindset Transformation Coach; Shweta Saxena, Clinical Psychologist & Filmmaker.

Two students from EuroSchool Kharadi —Aashvik Garg from Class II and Riaan Virmani from Class V — also inspired the audience with their unique experiences.

Reshma Shaikh, Principal, said, "One of the best ways to learn is by example. Events like TEDx become imperative as they help students to break away from the usual school of thought and foster creative and free thinking."