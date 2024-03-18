Testing Times: Tips & Tricks to excel

Ashima Singla

Read Instructions & Questions Carefully: Read each instruction on the answer script very carefully and don't panic about filling in the information. Read each question and understand what is being asked. Ensure you address all parts of the question.

Class XII Subject Biology Date of Exam 19 March, 2024

Time Management: Allocate time wisely to each section of the paper. Don't spend too much time on a single question; move on if you find a question challenging.

Answer Easy Questions First: Start with the questions you find easiest. This ensures you quickly accumulate points, boosting your overall score.

For Objective Questions: While attempting objective answers kindly write the options as well as statements.

Pay Attention to Marking Scheme: Write short, precise answers for two or three-mark questions and provide detailed explanations or use flowcharts, and diagrams and underline the important key terminology and scientific terminology for long questions.

Numbering to Questions: Mention the question number and section clearly on the paper. Label Diagrams Neatly: If asked to draw or label diagrams, do it neatly and accurately with a pencil. Mark the parts and structures. Try to use a ruler to label the diagram on the right side of the paper.

Pay Attention to Multiple Parts: Some questions may have multiple parts (a, b, c...). Ensure you’ve answered each part to maximise your potential score.

Avoid Overthinking: Overthinking during an exam can lead to confusion, wasted time and potential mistakes. So, once you’ve answered a question unless you are certain it's incorrect, avoid changing your answer.

Utilise Margins: If you realise you missed a question, use the margins on the paper for brief answers.

Review the Answers: Reserve time at the end of the exam to review your answers.

Check for Unanswered Questions: Before submitting, quickly review your paper to ensure that all questions have been answered. This final check can prevent unintentional omissions.

Stay Calm and Focused: It is essential to stay calm and focused during the exam. Don't panic if you come across a difficult question. Take a deep breath, read the question carefully, and try to answer it.

The writer is PGT, Biology, at Delhi Public School, Sangrur