The British School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Achievement Day with as many as 300 students applauding the young enthusiastic learners of Play Way and Foundation Years. The event celebrated the achievements and hard work of the students as they prepared to embark on the next phase of their educational endeavours. The ceremony commenced with a welcome note by Palka Sood. There were dances and various eye-catching performances by the students of FY I, II and III. School Principal Geetika Sethi shared some effective mantras with the parents to help the child build vocabulary and life skills. The programme concluded with a thank you note by Nalini Krishna, followed by singing of the national anthem. It was a memorable and inspiring event, symbolising the culmination of months of hard work, dedication, and personal growth for the young achievers. As they move forward into their journey of education, they carry with them the knowledge, skills and friendships forged during their foundation year, laying a strong foundation for future success.

#Panchkula