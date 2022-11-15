Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Children’s Day on November 14 across India had beautifully said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”

This quote beautifully highlights the important responsibility we have towards our children as the future of our country depends on how we groom, nurture and equip them for the future.

Jawaharlal Nehru was a statesman of a great stature yet he stooped down and mingled with children because he had realised the importance of giving them time and promoting their welfare. He was greatly admired for his concern towards children that they grow up with proper education, dignity and respect. He was popularly known and fondly called as Chacha Nehru.

Children are precious jewels and they need to be looked after with great care and wisdom. It is very important to nurture them as holistic individuals with physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual needs. If today our children are looked after well, then India of tomorrow will have robust citizen leaders. Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd President of the US had aptly said, “We may not be able to prepare the future for our children, but we can at least prepare our children for the future.”

As adults, parents and teachers, we have an onerous responsibility upon our shoulders of making our children the living messages for the future we will not witness.

We need to love, care and nurture children’s holistic development, inculcate 21st century skills through quality education, support their interests and help them realise their potential, teach them values with your own life example, provide them safe environment to live in to enjoy their childhood and above all, give them time and listen to them.

Education is one of the pillars of sustainable development. Only through education can children realise their fullest potential. The government has been making substantial efforts to enhance education and the New Education Policy sheds light on the paradigm shift in the education sector that will endeavour to provide opportunities for children in diverse fields.

There are 472 million children in India under the age of 18 years, representing 39% of the country’s total population. Being blessed with the largest youth population, through education and health care India has all the potential to be among the leading nations of the world.

Children have all the potential to change the world. On their part, the first thing they need to do is to cherish the gift of life God has given and be focused on values and their ultimate goal in life. In the face of challenges, they need to march forward with confidence to emerge victorious citizens of our country, India.

“Children, you are fortunate to have innumerable opportunities at your disposal, make the best of it and do not take things for granted because many children are not as fortunate as you are. Be sensitive towards the less privileged children. Remember that you are unique and precious and loved.”

Today while we organise various cultural programmes and host colourful celebrations, let us also pledge to make our children’s childhood safe, enjoyable and a memorable phase of their lives. Let us value, love and nurture them so that our children will make India vibrant and robust country in the world.

Wish you a Very Happy Children’s Day!

Dr A F Pinto, Chairman, Ryan International Group of Institutions