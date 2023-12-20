Poem: The Darkness we desire

In life, it’s the beauty of light, we always admire,

But sometimes, it’s the darkness we desire

The clouds gather and darkness covers,

Water drops of deep clouds showers,

The hard dust on the things it clears,

Soon the new radiant glow one admires.

On a sunny day, clouds get us a cool hide

When the hide is comfortable, it parts ways

The day glows the sunray prevails

The change brings joy lightening our earthly tales

Let’s appreciate both darkness and light

Each of them has its unique place and sight

In the darkness, we seek the guiding sunlight

A contrast that brings balance day and night.

Vansh, Class X, The Century School, Gharaunda

