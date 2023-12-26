In life, it's the beauty of light, we always admire,
But sometimes, it's the darkness we desire
The clouds gather and darkness covers,
Water drops of deep clouds showers,
The hard dust on the things it clears,
Soon the new radiant glow one admires.
On a sunny day, clouds get us a cool hide
When the hide is comfortable, it parts ways
The day glows the sunray prevails
The change brings joy lightening our earthly tales
Let's appreciate both darkness and light
Each of them has its unique place and sight
In the darkness, we seek the guiding sunlight
A contrast that brings balance day and night.
Vansh, Class X Newton,
The Century School
