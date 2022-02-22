The fearsome invaders

The Solar System is full of asteroids, which are basically chunks of rock much smaller than a planet. They are also known as planetoids or minor planets. There are millions of asteroids, ranging in size from hundreds of miles to several feet across floating in the space. in spite of their small size these pose a huge threat to our planet as a hit can mean end of life on Earth. Here are some facts about these pieces of rock travelling at menacing speeds in our solar system:
