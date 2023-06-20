The Gera School pupils excel in IGCSE exams

Goa: The Gera School (TGS), Goa, announced its outstanding achievements in the IGCSE Feb - March 2023 examinations. The school received an outstanding 100% record for the students who took the IGCSE exams. Nine out of the 10 students received the coveted ICE (International Certificate Examination) Award. The ICE award, which prescribes certain Grade achievements in 7 subjects, including two languages and at least one subject from all groups, has been earned by the talented students of the school. Omkar Rane and Lucius de Almeida have achieved the feat of receiving seven A* and one A Grade in their eight subjects. For the ICE award, the school secured 5 Distinctions and 2 Merits, evidencing the students' exceptional performance.