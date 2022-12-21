The Golden Era Public School, Sonipat

An educational trip was organised by the school in which 22 students of Class IX-XII, accompanied by teachers Jyoti Gautam, Vinita and Shiv Kajal, visited Parliament of India. The visit aimed at giving an insight into the nation’s democratic machinery. They had the privilege of visiting the Parliament library which has more than 10 lakh books in different languages. The day was abuzz with excitement. The students couldn’t wait to catch a glimpse of their famous representatives as they were in person orating in the Lok Sabha. They saw the live proceedings of the ongoing winter session sitting in the public gallery of the Lok Sabha. Principal Nitin Khandewal, while mentioning the success of the educational tour, stated that the students have unlimited potential of learning and it is for the teachers to provide them maximum exposure.