Rhyme Time: The Himalayas

By becoming a sentinel, the mountain kingdom has been the protector of the Himalayas for a long time,

and the beautiful Arya land by becoming the crown of its head is the protector of life.

Nature blessed us with abundant wealth of medicines and the source of Ganga-Jamuna made human life precious.

Monsoon wind was stopped, rainwater was regulated, drought was eradicated, greenery returned and agricultural crops flourished.

Our chests are tight, until the head of India crosses the border safely, let the national unity remain unbroken.

With a calm mind and undisturbed mind, sages and sages should meditate so that human life becomes simple and easy and filled with happiness.

May our daily routine remain consistent like day and night,

May we remain steadfast on our path like the Himalayas.

Abhinav Pathak, Class VII, Bhagirathi Dass DAV Public School, Dharamsala