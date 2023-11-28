The Indian Heights International School, Cheeka

Students of the school secured the first and fourth places at the block level in the district level group dance competition organised by the District Child Welfare Council, Kaithal. The participating children included Shagun, Seerat Kaur, Shagan, Navreet Kaur, Eknoor Nirman, Nividh Goyal, Jahaan Khanna, Vansh, Navya, Ishmeet Kaur, Tashi and Jaskirat. Principal Harpreet Kaur praised the children on the occasion and encouraged them. He said such events inspire children to move forward and help in honing their talent.

