The Indian Heights International School, Cheeka

Students of the school secured the first and fourth places at the block level in the district level group dance competition organised by the District Child Welfare Council, Kaithal. The participating children included Shagun, Seerat Kaur, Shagan, Navreet Kaur, Eknoor Nirman, Nividh Goyal, Jahaan Khanna, Vansh, Navya, Ishmeet Kaur, Tashi and Jaskirat. Principal Harpreet Kaur praised the children on the occasion and encouraged them. He said such events inspire children to move forward and help in honing their talent.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls
Education dept issues the dismissal orders following approva...
CM Pushkar Dhami reviews rescue work at Uttarkashi tunnel; says trapped workers now just 5 metres away
The breakthrough point is 57 metres, Pushkar Dhami tells rep...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...
Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for 2 more days
The ministry says that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners...
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar compares PM Modi with Mahatma Gandhi, stokes controversy
Dhankar described Gandhi as the 'mahapurush' of the last cen...