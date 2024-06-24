WE all know about ‘FOMO’ or the fear of missing out. It refers to the anxiety or self-doubt that one feels when they believe others are experiencing perfect, idealistic lives and having much more fun in life than them.

We often tend to attend events out of our fear of being out or if they’ll think we are rude and arrogant if we say no even if we are not interested. Haven’t many of us entered the world of social media as a result of peer pressure? Haven’t we followed celebrities or pretended to be obsessed with an artist just because our peers follow them?

It’s essential to recognise that it’s okay to prioritise your own well-being, interests and finding peace in your own company. That’s where ‘JOMO’ (The joy of missing out) comes in. It refers to the satisfaction or contentment one feels when they opt out of social activities that they believe would not bring them happiness or fulfilment. It’s about prioritising our preferences over societal pressure or expectations. It’s important to understand that our life and the way we think about ourselves should not be driven by the comments or the opinions of the mob.

‘JOMO’ is about finding peace in staying out of activities you are not interested in and embracing the moments you spend in the solace of your own and being contended with where you are, what you are, who you are rather than being insecure and constantly feeling the need to be involved in everything.

If you ever experience ‘FOMO’, don’t worry there are ways to overcome it like spending time in nature, reading a book, practicing mindfulness, etc.

We always have something playing in the background whether it’s listening to music while doing something or listening to a podcast while doing our homework.

So just take out a few moments for yourself and let no other thought occupy your subconscious. This therapy is called introspection where you analyse your thoughts, behaviour, etc.

Rather than focusing on what we lack, we should focus on what we have. Doing this can help gather a greater sense of belonging and release the anxiety of ‘missing out’ on anything.

Deepshikha, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur