The Lawrence School, Sanawar

The Lawrence School, Sanawar

'The Dodransbicentennial Cricket League-2022', one in the series of many events planned to celebrate its 175 years of foundation, organised by the Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded amid much fanfare. While three schools namely Bishop Cotton - Shimla, Pinegrove School and the host school competed against each other for the coveted trophy, a team of Old Sanawarians (old students of the school) too participated in the tournament to play and celebrate the spirit of sports. A galaxy of dignitaries graced the concluding ceremony with their benign presence. While Shree B Anand, IAS, Secretary, DESW, Ministry of Defense, presided over the award giving function; Major General Sharad Kapur- YSM, VSM, DG Resettlement, were the guests of honour. The three-day long cricket league ended with the day night match played between young Sanawarians of the Lawrence School, Sanawar and The Old Sanawarians. The young Sanawarians chose to field and the Old Sanawarians were invited to bat. Aditya Kumar of Sanawar was declared the Player of the Match for claiming three wickets and making a swashbuckling 28 runs in 4 overs. Headmaster of the school Himmat Singh Dhillon extended his deep sense of gratitude and appreciation to all participating teams, especially the team of Old Sanawarians for their unmatched love for the school.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Hoshiarpur: Six-year-old boy rescued from borewell dies

2
Punjab

Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP

3
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

4
Patiala

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

5
Nation

Dominica drops 'illegal entry' charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

6
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

7
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

8
Nation

Ajay Devgn-like car stunt lands Noida man in jail: 2 SUVs impounded

9
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu arrives at Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

10
Sports

Umran always has self belief that he will make it big one day: Father Abdul Rashid

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

Thundershower, rain lash north India; causes power blackouts, flights chaos

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu arrives at Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Has been having only boiled vegetables from the jail canteen...

Police rescue kidnapped youth after encounter with kidnappers in Panipat

Police rescue kidnapped youth following encounter in Haryana's Panipat

Injured accused referred to Rohtak's PGI after they take bul...

PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

PM Modi arrives in Japan on 2-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in Amritsar hospitals

Assistant professors, librarians' front takes out protest march in Amritsar

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps in Amritsar

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Two Chandigarh travel agents get 4-yr RI in cheating case

Chandigarh reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Woman, daughter killed in road crash in Greater Noida

Woman, daughter killed in road crash in Greater Noida

Delhi champions in tae kwon do tournament at Dalhousie

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Body of Delhi tourist found in Parbati river in Himachal after 15 days

Delhi gets unified MCD after a decade

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Raw material, goods worth lakhs destroyed in cloth factory blaze in Ludhiana

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu arrives at Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections