'The Dodransbicentennial Cricket League-2022', one in the series of many events planned to celebrate its 175 years of foundation, organised by the Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded amid much fanfare. While three schools namely Bishop Cotton - Shimla, Pinegrove School and the host school competed against each other for the coveted trophy, a team of Old Sanawarians (old students of the school) too participated in the tournament to play and celebrate the spirit of sports. A galaxy of dignitaries graced the concluding ceremony with their benign presence. While Shree B Anand, IAS, Secretary, DESW, Ministry of Defense, presided over the award giving function; Major General Sharad Kapur- YSM, VSM, DG Resettlement, were the guests of honour. The three-day long cricket league ended with the day night match played between young Sanawarians of the Lawrence School, Sanawar and The Old Sanawarians. The young Sanawarians chose to field and the Old Sanawarians were invited to bat. Aditya Kumar of Sanawar was declared the Player of the Match for claiming three wickets and making a swashbuckling 28 runs in 4 overs. Headmaster of the school Himmat Singh Dhillon extended his deep sense of gratitude and appreciation to all participating teams, especially the team of Old Sanawarians for their unmatched love for the school.