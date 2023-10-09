The Lawrence School,Sanawar

The celebration of the 176th Founder’s Day of the school commenced with the Annual Athletic Meet. Lt-Gen Ajai Kuma Sahgal, who is an alumnus of the school and belongs to the OS Batch of 1973, was the chief guest. The athletic meet commenced with the house march past and then the meet was declared open by the chief guest. The students ran for the love of their houses, namely Nilagiri, Vindhya, Siwalik and Himalaya. It was an enthralling meet wherein the temperatures kept soaring with every race that the students ran. Siwalik House in PD bagged the House Cup. Himalaya House, Girls Department, lifted the House Cup and Nilagiri House, Boys Department, lifted the House Cup. The overall Athletic Meet Trophy was bagged by Himalaya House. The Red Roof Oscen, a students-led publication, was released by the chief guest. The Annual Athletic Meet – 2023 was thereby declared closed by Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Sahgal and the flag was handed over to Headmaster Himmat S Dhillon by the Head Boy and Head girl. A much-acclaimed Concert-2023 has been a huge hit. The director of the Three Stories, Zubin A Mehta, did a commendable job with the students. ‘Lamb to The Slaughter’ by Roald Dahl, ‘Wo Kaun Tha’ by Ismat Chugtai and ‘The Overcoat’ by Ruskin Bond were enacted by students.