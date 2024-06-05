The Milestone School, Kaithal

Atul Sharma, Principal of the school, recently embarked on an educational journey to Finland and Estonia. These two countries are renowned for their exceptional education systems and consistently rank among the happiest nations globally. In Helsinki, the capital of Finland, Sharma observed several key aspects of Finnish education. Finland’s high-quality education system emphasises holistic development, focusing not only on academic subjects but also on creativity, critical thinking, and social skills. Unlike many countries, Finland has only one mandatory exam during a student’s entire school life, reducing stress and allowing students to focus on learning. Finnish teachers enjoy significant autonomy in designing their curriculum and teaching methods, fostering creativity and innovation. Moreover, Finland prioritises equal access to education, ensuring that all students receive the same quality of education regardless of socio-economic background. In Tallinn, Estonia, Sharma explored an education system known for its digital literacy and innovative practices. Estonia seamlessly integrates technology into education, with students learning coding, using digital tools for research, and even having access to e-residency programmes. Estonian schools offer personalised learning paths, allowing students to choose subjects based on their interests and career aspirations. Continuous teacher training ensures that Estonian educators stay updated with the latest teaching methodologies. Additionally, the Estonian system encourages lifelong learning, allowing adults to easily access education and upskill themselves throughout their lives. Inspired by these experiences, Atul Sharma envisions implementing some of these best practices in the school. He believes that a student-centric approach, minimal stress, and focus on holistic development will lead to brighter smiles and successful futures for his students. As educators worldwide continue to learn from each other, the journey of improving education remains an exciting and collaborative endeavour.

