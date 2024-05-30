The Milestone Senior Secondary School, Kaithal

Labourers construct the buildings and provide shelter to everyone, but they themselves ‘burn’ in the heat and get little appreciation for their work. The school organised an event on the occasion of Labour Day. Students enacted a play, presented dance and speeches. All workers were called in the assembly and were given some gifts. They had a photograph with school Director Sulochana, Principal Atul Sharma, Poonam and Ekta.

