The Milestone Smart School, Patiala, hosts chess tournament

The school hosted the CISCE Zonal Chess Tournament. The tournament showcased the strategic prowess and intellectual agility of young chess enthusiasts from schools across the region. The event brought together talented chess players, coaches, and spectators to celebrate the timeless game of chess. With its emphasis on fostering sportsmanship, camaraderie, and fair play, the tournament provided a platform for participants to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. Competition was tough between the prestigious schools under Chandigarh Zone in U-14, U-17 and U-19 boys and girls’ categories. “We are honoured to have had the opportunity to host the CISCE Zonal Chess Tournament,” said the president of the school Dr Harkesh Singh Sidhu.

