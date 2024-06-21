The Milestone Sr Sec School, Kaithal

The school celebrated World Environment Day. Students actively participated in planting, watering, and nurturing trees as part of their commitment to improving the environment. During this initiative, students not only contributed to the greenery around them but also documented their efforts by recording videos of themselves engaging in tree planting activities. In addition to planting trees, some students went the extra mile by creating bird feeders and crafting paper bags. These small yet impactful actions demonstrate the school’s dedication to environmental conservation and instilling a sense of responsibility in its students.

#Environment #Kaithal