The Millennium School, Kurukshetra, organises Graduation Day

The school organised Graduation Day event for Kindergarten (Ready to Fly) students. A colourful cultural ceremony on the theme ‘Retro to Metro’ was organised on the occasion. The entrance and the Hall of Inspiration (MPH) of the school were decorated according to the theme. Principal Deepika Kaushal, chief guest Uma Sudha, Suganadha Sudha, guest of honour Jai Bhagwan Singla, Dr Parveen Mahajan, Dr Bhoomika Jhamb, Dr Neeraj Jhamb, Harsh Jain, Sakshi Sagwal and Dr Gaurav Sardana and the coordinators lit the ceremonial lamp. The tiny tots of Kindergarten presented the era of 60s, 70s and 80s through their alluring dance steps. The dancers of Pre-nursery performed dances on the songs of 90s. Nursery students presented dance numbers of year 2000 and above. They added hues in the series of events by uttering the famous dialogues of various films. The audience was mesmerised to see a series of dances on stage. Compering by the little ones in their melodious voice was the centre of the attraction. Uma Sudha addressed the audience and appreciated the endeavours of the school to make the learners ready for future. The annual report was presented by Lovina Bagga, LM Coordinator, highlighting the endeavours put in by the school to nurture the little talents with the most advanced and relevant child-friendly strategies. The parents of the little ‘graduates’ were mesmerised to see their ward on the stage when they were given away the graduation certificates. Principal Deepika Kaushal congratulated the little champs on becoming ‘graduate’ with flying colours and by winning trophies. She thanked the parents for their cooperation during the session.

#Kurukshetra