DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / The Millennium School, Noida, unveils AI Lab

The Millennium School, Noida, unveils AI Lab

In a landmark moment for Indian education, The Millennium School, Noida, unveiled India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab in a school chain, setting a new benchmark for technology-driven learning. The exclusive event, attended by media, parents, students, and industry experts,...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a landmark moment for Indian education, The Millennium School, Noida, unveiled India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab in a school chain, setting a new benchmark for technology-driven learning. The exclusive event, attended by media, parents, students, and industry experts, offered a first-hand look at how AI, robotics, STEM, and IoT are being integrated into school education under the Millennium Learning System (MLS). Developed in collaboration with E-DAC Learning System, the cutting-edge AI Lab is designed to redefine the classroom experience, enabling students to code intelligent systems, build autonomous robots, and experiment with real-world AI applications. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with AI workstations, IoT-enabled devices, robotics kits, and machine learning tools, offering students hands-on exposure to emerging technologies shaping the future. Speaking at the unveiling, Anuradha Sinha, Principal of The Millennium School, Noida, said, “This AI Lab is more than just a technological addition — it’s a gateway to the future. We are not just teaching students about AI, we are enabling them to innovate, create, and lead in a world driven by intelligent systems.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper