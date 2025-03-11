The Millennium School, Noida, unveils AI Lab

In a landmark moment for Indian education, The Millennium School, Noida, unveiled India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab in a school chain, setting a new benchmark for technology-driven learning. The exclusive event, attended by media, parents, students, and industry experts, offered a first-hand look at how AI, robotics, STEM, and IoT are being integrated into school education under the Millennium Learning System (MLS). Developed in collaboration with E-DAC Learning System, the cutting-edge AI Lab is designed to redefine the classroom experience, enabling students to code intelligent systems, build autonomous robots, and experiment with real-world AI applications. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with AI workstations, IoT-enabled devices, robotics kits, and machine learning tools, offering students hands-on exposure to emerging technologies shaping the future. Speaking at the unveiling, Anuradha Sinha, Principal of The Millennium School, Noida, said, “This AI Lab is more than just a technological addition — it’s a gateway to the future. We are not just teaching students about AI, we are enabling them to innovate, create, and lead in a world driven by intelligent systems.”