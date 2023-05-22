The Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Keshav Mittal secured 97.6% in the CBSE Class X exams. Ekmjot (97.4%) and Anshpreet Kaur (97.2%) came second and third, respectively. Twenty-five students received grades that were above 90%. Principal Daljeet Rana and the management wished the children and their family all the best and conveyed his best wishes.
