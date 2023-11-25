The Northern School, Rakhra, celebrates Diwali

The festival of lights came alive at the school when the whole school celebrated Diwali. Students led the way in spreading the message of celebrating safe and pollution-free eco-friendly Diwali. Card-making, diya decoration, chandelier-making and rangoli competitions were held to enhance the creative skills of the students. Students of Class VII won the hearts of the teachers and principal with beautiful rangoli with a strong message in it . The function concluded with a message by Principal Gagandeep Kaur Shergill who offered her warm wishes to the children and reiterated that children should celebrate pollution-free Diwali in its purest form by lighting the lamps and sharing with less fortunate.
