The Premia Academy, Hyderabad

The institute celebrated the graduation of the kindergarten batch of 2022-23. The young learners performed on songs, showcasing their talent, confidence, and command over language. Each child showed their individualistic personality through expressions and their collaborative spirit.

The ceremony was followed by the primary school annual day, “Willy Wonka 2.0”. The concept was unique to the school, bringing a culmination of popular characters like Chota Bheem, Casper, Lion King, Cinderella, etc.

Sinduri Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of the institute, said, "Willy Wonka 2.0 was a perfect reflection of the values we uphold at the academy. Our learners demonstrated their confidence, talent, and collaborative spirit on stage, showcasing their unique personalities." Trupti Rao, Principal, said, "This event is a way for us to celebrate students' achievements and recognise the hard work of our teachers and staff."