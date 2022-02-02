cause for concern

The problems with space mining no one is talking about

The problems with space mining no one is talking about

Image: iStock

By Andrew S Rivkin, Johns Hopkins University 

Laurel (US), Feb 1

Asteroid mining could unlock untold riches and thorny ethical problems. Are we ready as we race to the launch pad?

Asteroid mining is coming sooner than people realise. Several asteroid mining companies have developed serious business cases. Demonstration missions could occur within a few years for interested, patient and well-funded investors.

The most enthusiastic advocates of asteroid mining suggest it could unlock trillions of dollars of wealth; more sober analysts: tens of billions.

Space resources are occasionally compared to those of the sea. But the barrier to entry for the ocean is a fishing pole or net or the ability to dive. Asteroid mining, by contrast, requires advanced technology and large amounts of starting capital.

The level of wealth required to pursue an asteroid mining venture is concentrated in the hands of a very small number of people. Large disparities exist between those able to take advantage of the resources and those most at risk of harm by exploitation.

It also seems possible, if not likely, that the earliest successes in asteroid mining will be the only successes. Competition with established companies will be an additional barrier, and a monopoly or cartel may develop.

Daniel Pilchman, a legal philosopher, says asteroid mining is likely to increase inequality on Earth. He argues it will therefore be an unethical practice, unless it can be regulated to bring benefits to all.

James Schwartz, also a philosopher, says mining asteroid resources is unlikely to “significantly improve the well-being of average human beings”, and by extension, would be unethical. He assumes those resources would be used to support space-based rather than Earth-based needs, a conclusion not everyone agrees with.

Cosmologist Aparna Venkatesan says there's a need to integrate indigenous knowledge and mainstream astronomy to prevent the expansion of “the mindset of colonialism to a truly cosmic scale”. This mindset of colonialism is deeply intertwined with many of the stated motivations for resource exploitation in space and its ability to equip human expansion into the Solar System.

Many other space scientists argue it is “critical that ethics and anticolonial practices are a central consideration of planetary protection”.

They recommend the space science community consider the ethics of planetary missions to explore questions such as the “preservation of environments on planetary bodies”, the “long-term environmental impacts of resource extraction on planetary bodies”, and the “short-term impact of largely unrestrained resource extraction on wealth inequality”.

This legacy of colonialist decision-making harming Indigenous people throughout history has left a stain on the profession of mining - a legacy space miners would do well to avoid. For example, the mining workforce is ageing in part due to the challenge of attracting early career employees who are more environmentally minded than the previous generation.

Environmental impact assessments, now a standard part of the approvals process for many new large-scale mines could be applied to asteroid mining.

Mining companies are increasingly concerned with obtaining a ‘social licence to operate' from local stakeholders, who will shut down mining operations with strikes and blockades if they are dissatisfied.

Asteroid mining may not harm humans in a way that's comparable to terrestrial mining, but disruption and dust from mine operations is still possible.

Physicist Paul Wiegert studied the spread of dust when NASA and the European Space Agency tried nudging the asteroid Didymos to test an asteroid impact prevention system. He concluded that while the released dust and rubble posed no threat to Earth, mining operations could plausibly generate lots of such debris.

On the flip side of questions about whether it is ethical to mine asteroids is the question of whether it is ethical to leave a vast store of resources untouched. Resources that would be useful for things like green energy and large-scale agriculture.

Asteroid resources are unlikely to harbour life, meanwhile the only planetary body with known life in the Solar System, Earth, continues to be exploited.

Weighing these ethical issues may become necessary in the face of climate change and ecosystem collapse. Planetary scientist Philip Metzger argues space mining will allow solutions to Earth's increasing energy demands that are not currently feasible, such as beaming solar energy via microwave to Earth.

The United Nations takes the view that space exploration should be done for the benefit of all. It is reasonable for society, which is being asked to fund investment in enabling technologies, to ask in return not only for a lack of harm from asteroid mining but for an equitable share of the positive benefits gained.

Space science is often lauded for its ability to inspire future generations. That inspiration can cut both ways: how humans act in taking these steps into the cosmos will set precedents that subsequent generations will either follow or have to undo. The question is not only how to make technical progress but whether we should. (360info.org) 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

2
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Majithia to fight only from Amritsar East

3
Trending

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

4
J & K

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge of Udhampur based Northern Command

5
Punjab Election

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

6
Punjab Election

Punjab Election: Congress out to mollify rebel candidates

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh reports 156 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

8
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

9
Punjab Election

MS Kaypee loses out to Sukhwinder Kotli in Adampur

10
Nation

Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia: Fair & fearless

Don't Miss

View All
British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Top Stories

Possibility of new world order post-Covid pandemic; initials indicators are visible: Modi

Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM

Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...

Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people’s response on its CM face

Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face

The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...

Video of Sunil Jakhar’s claim that 46 MLAs had backed him as CM candidate after Amarinder had quit goes viral

46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...

To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani

To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani

Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...

Cities

View All

With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Majithia vs Sidhu: With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

In fray only from Amritsar East: Bikram Majithia

Tarn Taran: Setback for Congress as 12 sarpanches, others join AAP

A close contest on the cards in Attari

Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Once again Chandigarh PGI gets less than what it sought

Budget 2022: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation grant-in-aid up, but short of demand

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Graft case: Punjab IAS officer in judicial remand

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Two BSP candidates file papers from Nawanshahr

‘Sada Channi’ jerseys kick up a row in Jalandhar

69 file papers on last day in Jalandhar district

Constituency Watch: Jalandhar West

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

8 dead, 207 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Expenditure, general, police observers appointed

Ludhiana: New DEO Jaswinder Kaur joins

Congress candidates Vishnu, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers

Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Civil Surgeon gets memo over slow vaccination pace in Patiala district

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, completes 74 years

Railways renames DMW 'Patiala Loco Works'