The Rock, the largest white diamond ever to appear at auction

New Delhi, March 28
Christie's announces The Rock, a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that will lead the Geneva Magnificent Jewelssale on May 11, 2022, as part of Christie's Luxury Week. This extremely rare gemstone was mined and polished in South Africa over two decades ago and is the largest white diamond ever to be auctioned.
Rahul Kadakia, Christie's International Head of Jewellery, said "The Rock will join the very best of legendary gemstones which have passed through Christie's global salerooms since 1766. The market for diamonds is particularly vibrant and we are confident that this sensational gemstone will capture the attention of collectors across the globe this Spring season."
The Rock is certified by the Gemmological Institute of America as G colour, VS1 clarity, and comes with a letter from the GIA stating that it is the largest existing D-Z colour pear-shaped diamond ever graded by the laboratory. The previous auction record for the largest white diamond was a 163.41 carat gem that sold for US$33,701,000 at Christie's Geneva in November 2017.
The Rock will be unveiled at Christie's Dubai from the 26th to the 29th of March, before touring to Taipei and Rockefeller Plaza in New York from the 29th to the 1st of May. This exceptional diamond will then be on display to the public during Christie's Luxury Week, which runs from the 6th to the 11th of May at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep
Shares a video message to this effect
Once Punjab implements doorstep ration delivery, people in other states will also ask for it: Arvind Kejriwal
In a virtual briefing, he alleges that the BJP-led central g...
SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed bac...
Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh
According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...
Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr
The deceased is survived by wife, a son and a daughter