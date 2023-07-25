The Royal Global School, Khiala Kalan

The school hosted an audition of DD Punjabi’s reality show ‘Kise Mein Kitna Hai Dum’ in which more than 1,000 children from Mansa district participated. Almost all the students of the school showed their skills in different events like calligraphy, painting, singing, dance, poetry, modelling, gidda, bhangra, etc. Varun Bansal, director and producer of this show, said it is a platform where everyone gets a chance to show their skills. There will be five rounds of the show. Area manager Amrit Kataria and Varun Bansal were also present here. Principal of the school Yogita Bhatia said the school provides such opportunities for the all-round development of the students. Chairman of the school Akimjit Singh Sohal said the school is committed to the development of all-round personality of children.

#Mansa