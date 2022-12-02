The Scholars Home, Paonta Sahib

The annual festival was celebrated with fanfare. The chief guest was Col Rajeev Sharma, Commanding Officer, NCC, District Sirmaur, Nahan, along with other dignitaries and parents of the Scholars of classes VI to XII. Parents of Class I students were also invited on the occasion. The evening unfolded with Shiva Vandana. Principal Nisha Parmar shared with the parents the achievements made in different fields along with the various activities happening in the school, after which the awards were also distributed to the students for achieving the highest results at different levels. School Director Dr Narendra Pal Singh Narang expressed his views and shared the future plans to enrich the society in the future. Teachers who completed 10 years of tenure in the school were honoured. Students of classes VI to X showed their classical dance. The chief guest appreciated the hard work of teachers and students. Director Gurmeet Kaur Narang proposed the vote of thanks. Music teacher Ranjit Kaur, her colleague Jaspal Singh and arts and crafts teacher Nivedita Rai Singh were appreciated for their hard work in making the vent a success.